PJ SOLOMON Appoints Simon Upton as Chief Operating Officer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PJ SOLOMON, a leading financial advisory firm and independently operated affiliate of Natixis, has appointed Simon Upton as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Mr. Upton joins from Credit Suisse, where he most recently served as Global COO, Investment Banking & Capital Markets (IBCM). He will report directly to Chief Executive Officer Marc Cooper and fills a position vacated in November 2020 when former COO Kenneth Baronoff was promoted to President.



Mr. Upton will be responsible for driving operational effectiveness, sustainability and resiliency to support PJ SOLOMON’s continued growth. The firm’s finance, information technology, legal, compliance and operations functions will report to him directly. Working together with the leaders of these functions, Mr. Upton will develop and implement a strategic plan to strengthen and grow the firm’s infrastructure as it scales to better serve the needs of clients.

“Simon will play an integral role in ensuring our operations not only support, but anticipate, the continued expansion and diversification of our platform,” said Mr. Cooper. “Given his extensive career experience in investment banking operations, technology and administration, he brings a diverse set of skills to the firm. A proven leader, he is well suited to help develop and manage our exceptional senior operations talent. We are delighted to welcome Simon to PJ SOLOMON as we continue to strengthen our operations to support our ongoing growth.”

Mr. Upton began his career at Credit Suisse in 1999 in Information Technology before moving into Investment Banking as COO of the Technology, Media & Telecommunications group in 2006. Since then Mr. Upton held senior investment banking technology and operations roles, including Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Chief Administrative Officer (CAO), before becoming Global COO of IBCM. Mr. Upton graduated from the University of Plymouth (UK) with a B.S. in Computing & Informatics.

About PJ SOLOMON

Founded in 1989, PJ SOLOMON is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the first independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. PJ SOLOMON is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit PJSOLOMON.COM.

