Inspirational Guidebook Provides Helpful Tools on Living Life to the Fullest with Macular Degeneration

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Losing one’s sight can be a difficult concept to grasp and can come with many obstacles. In Doris Winn Polak’s new book, “Living Life Fully with Macular Degeneration,” she offers a comprehensive guide to assist individuals who are diagnosed or know a loved one with this eye disease. Polak shares her journey and perspective of partially losing her vision and how she had to alter her life. She educates readers on what to expect and what they will experience within the next weeks, months and years after being diagnosed.



Throughout the book, readers will see the truth behind macular degeneration. Polak provides coping mechanisms for individuals losing their vision by providing tools to understand and adjust to this new lifestyle. “Living Life Fully with Macular Degeneration” will also help family members learn how important it is to be there for their loved ones while adjusting to this new way of living. Not only does her book touch on the medications and devices that can help improve sight, but she provides supportive tools to help one live their life to the fullest.



“My goal for my book is to show readers that even though you may receive devasting news, like losing your sight, that does not always mean devastation,” said Polak. “Once someone is told they have macular degeneration, they learn the new medications they will be taking and devices to utilize. It can be difficult to find resources to navigate this life event, so I wanted to publish this book about my experience, which shows that losing your sight does not mean losing your life. There are ways to cope, and I hope my book can be a tool to help someone newly diagnosed with this disease.”



Ultimately, “Living Life Fully with Macular Degeneration” shares the truth behind Polak’s diagnosis. Even though she lost her sight, she was able to find ways to manage her new life while having a positive outlook on life. Readers will understand that losing one’s vision does not mean they are losing the life they once lived.



“Living Life Fully with Macular Degeneration”

By Doris Winn Polak

ISBN: 978-1-6632-1149-1 (softcover); 978-1-6632-1150-7 (eBook)

Available at iUniverse, Amazon and Barnes & Noble



About the author

Doris Winn Polak was born in Macon, Missouri, later lived in New Jersey, Indiana and Texas. She graduated from Truman University with a BS in Music and taught English and music in several states. She was a clarinetist in several orchestras. Widowed since 2008, she is a mother of two and grandmother of five. Polak has traveled to sixteen countries to see beautiful art and to perform and listen to great music. Wherever she goes, she tries to be an advocate for people with macular degeneration since she was diagnosed with the disease in 2014.

iUniverse, an Author Solutions, LLC, self-publishing imprint, is the leading book marketing, editorial services, and supported self-publishing provider. iUniverse recognizes excellence in book publishing through the Star, Rising Star and Editor’s Choice designations—self-publishing’s only such awards program. iUniverse is headquartered in Bloomington, Indiana. For more information or to publish a book, please visit iuniverse.com or call 1-800-AUTHORS.

