Hopebridge Expands Leadership Team, Adds Dr. Adam Hahs

Autism service provider hires Vice President of Clinical Services

/EIN News/ -- INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of the largest autism therapy healthcare providers in the nation, Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers, announced today the addition of Dr. Adam Hahs to the company’s leadership team. Serving as vice president of clinical services, Dr. Hahs will be responsible for leading the clinical leadership team, continuing to enhance its leading quality of care, and helping to drive research initiatives.

“We continue to make investments in our leading clinical quality of care,” said Hopebridge Founder & Chief Clinical Officer Kim Strunk. “Dr. Hahs will be a great addition to the team with his expertise, and we have no doubt that he will make a lasting impact on the families and children we serve.”

Prior to joining Hopebridge, Dr. Hahs was the former Director of the MSABA Program in the Department of Psychology at Arizona State University and was the President of the Arizona Association for Behavior Analysis (AZABA). He earned a Ph.D. from Southern Illinois University-Carbondale where his research and clinical foci were language generativity, complex human behavior, and clinical behavior analysis with individuals with autism, traumatic brain injuries, and addiction.

Dr. Hahs’s clinical expertise lies in language assessment and development via the Promoting Emergence of Advanced Knowledge (PEAK) Relational Training System, Relational Frame Theory, and Acceptance and Commitment Training for individuals and within organizational contexts. Dedicating over 10 years to supporting and training others in a variety of settings via behavior analytic methods, Dr. Hahs views behavior analysis as a science capable of facilitating widespread societal change.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Hopebridge team with the unified mission of bettering the lives of children with autism,” said Dr. Hahs. “This is an opportunity to work and collaborate with the best and brightest minds in behavioral health, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Hopebridge recently announced plans to hire more than 2,700 employees in 2021 to meet the growing need for ABA therapy in six states: Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Georgia, Kentucky and Ohio. The company also plans to add up to 20 additional locations throughout the year, an expansion that will provide more access to autism therapy services.

For a complete list of Hopebridge centers and services, visit hopebridge.com/centers/. To learn more about job opportunities with Hopebridge, visit hopebridge.com/jobs/.

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support, and hope they deserve.

More than a decade later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Hopebridge currently operates in six states: Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, and Ohio, with additional states planned for the future.

