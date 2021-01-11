Author Explores Bipolar Disorder Through Poetry, Prose in Cathartic Book of Creative Nonfiction

In ‘Bi - Polaroid,’ David Samuelson presents a quick, thought-provoking read that examines the complexity of mental illness and celebrates the endurance of the human spirit

/EIN News/ -- WARRENVILLE, Ill., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Author David Samuelson has published an intimate collection of poetry and prose that sweeps readers up on a trip through the mind of a person with bipolar disorder. In “Bi -Polaroid,” Samuelson twines his experiences grappling with this mental illness with raw reflections on love, family, joy, and pain to deftly depict how symptoms manifest in daily life.



Samuelson calls upon an eclectic mix of storytelling techniques to explore a vast spectrum of emotional experiences in this work of creative nonfiction, from manic heights to depressive depths. “Bi - Polaroid” provides a much-needed resource for those coping with mental illness that they can relate to and glean hope from. The book also offers insight to the loved ones of someone with mental illness, as it opens a window into the mind of a person experiencing bipolar disorder symptoms.



“I have just enjoyed a wonderful book called ‘Bi – Polaroid,’” a reader wrote in a five-star review of the book on Amazon. “… [‘Bi - Polaroid’ is] especially for those who might be meeting mania and depression and he teaches how you can be an overcomer in life since this is a good way to defeat regression. The author wants you to know that love means a ton of things and no matter what you're facing keep chasing your desires and dreams!”



Ultimately, “Bi - polaroid” is a cathartic collection that teaches the reader how to strive for what Samuelson calls “boxeteen” – a term he says means whatever makes one happy. Through his book, Samuelson offers a message of hope to those with bipolar disorder and other mental illnesses, reminding them that they can survive, and that success is in the eye of the beholder.



“Bi - Polaroid”

By David Samuelson

ISBN: 978-1-7960-8275-3 (hc)

ISBN: 978-1-7960-8274-6 (sc)

ISBN: 978-1-7960-8287-6 (e)

Available through Xlibris, Barnes & Noble, and Amazon



About the author

David Samuelson is a Certified Public Accountant and holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting. Samuelson is passionate about helping others cope with and manage symptoms of mental illness and runs a support group at Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital, has served as a counselor for the DuPage Mental Illness Court Alternative Program (MICAP), and has done public speaking engagements for schools. He is also the author of “BOXETEEN.” Samuelson currently resides in Warrenville, Ill. To learn more, please visit www.boxeteen.com or connect with the author on Facebook.



Xlibris Publishing, an Author Solutions, LLC imprint, is a self-publishing services provider created in 1997 by authors, for authors. By focusing on the needs of creative writers and artists and adopting the latest print-on-demand publishing technology and strategies, we provide expert publishing services with direct and personal access to quality publication in hardcover, trade paperback, custom leather-bound, and full-color formats. To date, Xlibris has helped to publish more than 60,000 titles. For more information, visit xlibris.com or call 1-888-795-4274 to receive a free publishing guide.

Attachment

Danielle Grobmeier LAVIDGE 480-648-7557 dgrobmeier@lavidge.com