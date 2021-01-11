Discounts and free gym sessions, healthy meals during Livehealthy Festival Week of Wellness begin January 17, 2021

Livehealthy Festival Week of Wellness

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- * Fitness and wellness studios offer free and discounted sessions

* Healthy food outlets and retailers offer free items and discounts

* Livehealthy Festival 2021 follows Week of Wellness with sessions on “Your Immunity”

* Livehealthy Festival 2021 features speakers from global health and fitness community

Livehealthy magazine (livehealthymag.com) launches its first Week of Wellness from January 17 through January 21, 2021. During Week of Wellness, leading fitness and wellness studios will offer to the public free or discounted sessions, while healthy food outlets and retailers will offer free items or discounts.

Week of Wellness is five days of free or discounted health-focused activities and healthy eating leading up to Livehealthy Festival 2021 on January 22, which is focused on the theme of “Your Immunity.”

Fitness, wellness and life-coaching centers participating in Week of Wellness are: Best Body Co, Bodytree, Cocoon Coaching Solutions, Desert Shield, Punch, Seven Wellness, Strike.ae, and Sweat.

Participating Week of Wellness healthy food outlets and retailers are: Basiligo, B Sweet, HealthNag, ingFit, Lose Weight, Nolu’s, Soul Vegan Cafe, Supermeals, and Sweet Greens.

For details of offers, please visit www.livehealthymag.com/week-of-wellness-discounts-at-livehealthy-festival-2021

Following Week of Wellness, join us online on Friday, January 22, for Livehealthy Festival 2021.

The Festival will feature panelists from the World Health Organization, New York University, the Mayo Clinic and other institutions speaking on the importance of building a holistic immunity amid the Covid-19 pandemic. They will be joined by medical experts and fitness proponents from the UAE and Middle East.

Livehealthy Festival 2021’s program is divided into three areas:

• Fit and Healthy in Body

• Healthy in Mind

• Eating Toward Fitness and Health

All sessions are free. To receive log-in information for sessions, please visit https://www.livehealthymag.com/livehealthy-festival-2021/

Because of health and safety concerns, this year’s Festival will be online only.

Livehealthy Festival 2021 is the second edition of the Festival first held on January 24 and 25, 2020, at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Abu Dhabi.

Livehealthy magazine

Livehealthy magazine (livehealthymag.com) is the only fitness, health, and wellness magazine for both men and women in the UAE. It is the go-to source for information on the latest in fitness and yoga programs; new gyms and studios; diet and nutrition; healthcare; and wellness.