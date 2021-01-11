Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Safehold Special Risk Acquires WSIB Insurance Agency

New Partnership Expands Safehold’s Motorsports Program Expertise

/EIN News/ -- CARROLLTON, Ga., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safehold Special Risk, Inc. (“Safehold”), a national program administrator providing access to customized insurance solutions for niche businesses and industries throughout the United States, today announced the acquisition of Charlotte, North Carolina-based WSIB Insurance Agency (“WSIB”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Commenting on the announcement, David Hatlem, WSIB president, stated: “Joining forces with Safehold marks the start of an exciting partnership between our two firms as we combine our teams and expertise to serve the unique insurance needs of our valued motorsports clients.”

John Paulk III, programs leader for Safehold, added: “We look forward to welcoming David and the talented professionals from WSIB to the Safehold team. With decades of shared risk management experience in motorsports, our teams bring experienced underwriters, loss control managers, risk managers, and claims professionals who are passionate about delivering custom-tailored risk management solutions for the motorsports industry.”

About Safehold Special Risk
Safehold is a national program administrator providing access to customized insurance solutions for niche businesses and industries throughout the United States. Safehold acts as a managing general underwriter with delegated carrier underwriting authority. With more than 20 specialties, our tailored solutions help protect critical business assets, such as people, property and reputation. Safehold is a wholly-owned subsidiary of USI Insurance Services. For more information, visit www.safehold.com.

John Paulk III
Safehold Special Risk, Inc.
470-868-6917
john.paulkiii@safehold.com

