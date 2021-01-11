AKSA Power Generation is growing rapidly in African Market

Aksa Power Generation (www.AKSA.com.tr/en-us/) is a part of Kazancı Holding who is the leading group in energy industry. Aksa is operating in manufacturing, technology development, marketing, and distribution fields in power generation and energy systems. Aksa is selling diesel generators, portable generators, marine generators, natural gas generators, control panels, sound proofed canopies and lighting towers to 173 countries. The production zones are located in Turkey, China (The biggest gen-sets production plant of the world) and USA. Aksa has also recently opened its trade center in the Netherlands.

Aksa has 8 offices in Africa, from North (Algeria Office) to South (South Africa Office). Aksa increases its sales forcely by focusing on new countries which are high potential and readiness for investment. Currently, new offices Kenya and Sudan have just opened, Senegal Office will be soon.

R&D facilities are located in Istanbul-Turkey and Changzhou-China by employing the highest calibre engineers and developing hardware and software solutions to provide world-class high-quality products. Being an expert in synchronised projects, Aksa's R&D team is the first in Turkey to develop proprietary product designs and Aksa is one of the first natural gas generator manufacturers in the world. Aksa meets the power requirements periodically and continuously, meanwhile providing its clients with the Remote Monitoring System which provides technical control and monitoring of the generators from anywhere in the world. In addition to standard product range; Aksa also manufactures tailor-made products which can ensure the specific requirements of customers. The key element of Aksa's marketing strategy is to create value with high-quality, energy-efficient, low noise level and low emmission products including features which offer maximum benefits to customers with internationally competitive prices, fair payment terms and short delivery times.

Aksa Power Generation is Turkey’s market leader and one of the Top-5 gen-set manufacturers in the world. Aksa positions customer satisfaction at the top of all its corporate values by making new investments in line with the goal of being one of the Top-3 gen-set manufacturers in the world by 2025. In this manner, Aksa is going to take a big portion from the African market and has a expressive market share in a short term with its long-term & strong partners. Aksa has a good reputation, brand value in diesel gen-sets markets and finished lots of significant success stories in Africa.

For more detailed information: https://www.aksa.com.tr/en-us/ Stock Exchange Ticker: AKSEN (IST:AKSEN) General Manager/Marketing - Volkan Karaçalı - volkan.karacali@aksa.com.tr Mobile 1: +90 530 514 46 83 / Mobile 2: +90 530 919 63 83 Export Manager - ALP KONURALP - akonuralp@aksa.com.tr