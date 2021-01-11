RiskBusiness and Fairmar Consulting GmbH announce partnership as they enter 2021
New channels to marketBIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RiskBusiness, the leading provider of governance, risk, audit and compliance solutions for the financial services industry globally today announced a new partnership with German financial services consulting company Fairmar Consulting GmbH.
Fairmar Consulting GmbH’s primary business model is helping start-ups, SME and enterprise companies. For many years they have provided consulting and management services, covering project management & PMO project governance and project revision IT performance management & IT risk management across their target sectors
Frank Dallmann, Fairmar Consulting CEO commented “We are excited to enter into a partnership with RiskBusiness as 2021 opens up before us. With our extensive experience working within the German financial services industry and across several European countries, we recognise the strain that burgeoning regulatory demands are placing on these organisations and believe the German speaking markets are more than ready for innovative, new but proven technology in the GRC space to help meet and overcome these regulatory demands and Graci by RiskBusiness can certainly help them do that”
In July 2020, RiskBusiness launched its new branding, logo and corporate website and simultaneously released Graci, the fully integrated governance, risk, audit and compliance (GRAC) solution. Graci joins the RiskIntelliSet, an operational risk management solution and RiskBusiness’ Risk Content solutions, consisting of the Taxonomy Library, KRI Library (www.KRIeX.org), Scenario Library, Regulations Library and Newsflash Library.
Mike Finlay, RiskBusiness CEO and Chief Product Architect said “As part of our recent re-launch, RiskBusiness has also evolved how we go to market and has already begun the process of building a network of like-minded, innovative and financial services focussed partners in strategic markets globally. Our co-operation with these domestic and regional GRC experienced partners will begin with them helping us extend our global marketing and sales reach and also, where appropriate, these partners will become involved in the delivery and support of RiskBusiness projects as they become more experienced with our Graci solution set.”
“Graci is something new. The global GRC market typically excluded the needs of the internal audit function, while providing very limited governance functionality. Graci is designed for a comprehensive 360° vision of the modern firm, integrating all of the requirements of the so-called first, second and third lines of accountability/defence, along with corporate governance needs. Add to this the power of deep machine learning models, cognitive AI, an intelligent digital assistant and configurable data harvesting apps and the result is a new paradigm for informed business and risk decision making”
