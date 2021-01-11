VPN.com Acquires LSUTigers.com for 2020 National Champions

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA and BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VPN.com , a leader in premium and stealth domain name acquisitions, is starting off the New Year celebrating the College Football Champions, the LSU Tigers. VPN.com acquired the URL for Louisiana State University and is donating the premium, exact-match domain name, LSUTigers.com , to the public university. The URL has been permanently redirected to the existing LSUSports.net to help bring about awareness to one of college football’s most storied and cherished athletic departments.



“As all NCAA fans are aware, the LSU Tigers were the 2020 National Collegiate Athletic Association College Football Playoff Champions after earning the right to a playoff spot and ultimately defeating the third-seed Clemson Tigers from the Atlantic Coast Conference by a score of 42–25,” commented Michael Gargiulo , CEO of VPN.com. “VPN.com couldn’t be prouder to donate such a valuable piece of internet NCAA football history to one of the greatest teams to ever hit the gridiron—led by head coach Ed Orgeron and the one-of-a-kind throwing arm and quarterback talent, Joe Burrow, the No. 1 NFL Draft pick that year and current starting quarterback for the Cincinnati Bengals.”

LSU has consistently been vetted as a top-tier team in college football, with LSU’s prestigious Tiger Stadium averaging more than 100,000 spectators and fans in attendance season over season, including numerous sellout crowds in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. The Advocate reports, in 2019 alone, the LSU Tigers Athletic Department generated more than $118 million in revenue, putting the franchise in a top-five slot for Division 1A NCAA Football teams.

“In the wake of COVID-19, no live sports franchise of any type, anywhere, has been spared the revenue fallout,” Gargiulo says. “Ticket and concession sales are an important part of collegiate sports, with a majority of the revenue going to fund critical college programs, grants and scholarships that help keep the momentum and drive of the program in motion. The Southeastern Conference will always be home, and we couldn’t be happier to donate this premium domain name to help the LSU Tigers expand their digital presence into 2021. It has been our honor to make this donation to this cherished, legacy team in college football this year.”

The new domain name will help the entire LSU franchise maintain their digital vision for 2021 and into the future. To make this happen VPN worked with Athletic Director Verge Ausberry. Other leaders in the organization include Athletic Director Scott Woodward, Chief of Staff Andrea Tepe, and of course, Interim President of LSU, Thomas C. Galligan Jr.

“We couldn’t be more honored to do our part in helping this university bring about its New Year’s vision. It’s just part of what VPN.com does with domain names , including helping professional athletes, celebrities, premium domain investors and entrepreneurs secure the domain name they need to stay relevant and topical online.”

Notably, Gargiulo was led to the peak of college football and athletics as a three-year member of the University of Georgia Cheerleading team from 2010 to 2013. He graduated from UGA with degrees in Finance, Risk Management and a Certificate in Entrepreneurship.

The current National Champions will be celebrating securing their official dotcom premium domain but will not be playing for the College Football Playoff National Championship Trophy. On January 11th, 2021, the No.1 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide , led by storied head coach Nick Saban and strong-armed QB, Bryce Young, will take on the No. 3 ranked Ohio State Buckeyes, lead by head coach Ryan Day and future top-10 NFL draft pick QB, Justin Fields , to determine this year’s national collegiate NCAA champion.

“Not every domain can be acquired and donated, but we are here to help however we can to assist your vision on the internet. We look forward to LSU moving over their entire site to LSUTigers.com some day, and with helping many other universities, athletes and visionaries do the same in the future,” Gargiulo adds.

For anyone that needs help with premium domains, please contact Sharjil Saleem, the Vice President of Domains at VPN.com, directly at: sharjil@vpn.com . Learn more at: vpn.com/domains

About VPN.com and Domain Name Sales

VPN.com has helped numerous brands, celebrities, investors and companies find the exact-match, valuable domain name or premium domain portfolio that they’ve been searching for. With an excellent track record of anonymously completing domain name transactions above $50,000 USD. VPN.com completes transactions with the most secure escrow services and offers access to the best intellectual property attorneys in the world. Regardless of what you need, VPN.com is here to help connect you to the most ideal domain for your vision, business or brand.

