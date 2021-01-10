Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 66 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,340 in the last 365 days.

COVID-19 Daily Update 1-10-2021

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 77-year old male from Hardy County, an 89-year old male from Upshur County, a 52-year old male from Logan County, a 74-year old female from Raleigh County, an 84-year old male from Kanawha County, an 89-year old male from Harrison County, a 66-year old male from Boone County, an 81-year old female from Marion County, a 70-year old male from McDowell County, a 77-year old male from Hampshire County, an 80-year old male from Upshur County, and a 78-year old male from Boone County. 

“Each tragic death reported is a solemn reminder of the seriousness of this disease,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “We send our sympathy to these families and urge all West Virginians to continue following the guidelines to protect vulnerable residents.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,124), Berkeley (7,412), Boone (1,202), Braxton (625), Brooke (1,633), Cabell (6,025), Calhoun (169), Clay (285), Doddridge (312), Fayette (2,031), Gilmer (484), Grant (877), Greenbrier (1,823), Hampshire (1,145), Hancock (2,162), Hardy (986), Harrison (3,655), Jackson (1,381), Jefferson (2,766), Kanawha (9,702), Lewis (650), Lincoln (932), Logan (1,945), Marion (2,492), Marshall (2,391), Mason (1,203), McDowell (1,087), Mercer (3,474), Mineral (2,257), Mingo (1,632), Monongalia (6,049), Monroe (746), Morgan (772), Nicholas (818), Ohio (2,850), Pendleton (392), Pleasants (689), Pocahontas (418), Preston (1,992), Putnam (3,319), Raleigh (3,261), Randolph (1,516), Ritchie (457), Roane (358), Summers (561), Taylor (837), Tucker (404), Tyler (440), Upshur (1,173), Wayne (1,964), Webster (194), Wetzel (813), Wirt (266), Wood (5,734), Wyoming (1,327).

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.  Such is the case of Barbour County in this report. 

The total number of vaccines received and administered is shown on the dashboard overview page and is included on the daily dashboard update. Please visit the dashboard at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

You just read:

COVID-19 Daily Update 1-10-2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.