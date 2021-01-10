Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (9th January 2021)
As at 09 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 20 499 confirmed cases, including 12 439 recoveries and 483 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
There were 72 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,325 in the last 365 days.
As at 09 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 20 499 confirmed cases, including 12 439 recoveries and 483 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.