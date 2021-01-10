State Continues to Implement Modified Federal Unemployment Programs

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development has been working with its system vendor to implement the program extensions outlined in H.R. 133.

Claimants who exhausted their federal pandemic unemployment benefits prior to December 26, 2020, should have new benefit balances added to their PUA and PEUC claims.

If the claimant exhausted benefits on or prior to December 26, they can attempt to complete a certification. If the claimant is unable to certify and the system prompts them to file a claim, they should proceed and complete the refiling process.

Claimants can go back and certify for missed weeks. They are required to provide work searches for each of the weeks they certify to receive unemployment benefits.