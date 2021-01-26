MSP GURU Announces Agile BPI as Global IT and Business Transformation Executive Advisors
we feel privileged that Kim has joined our team of industry-respected leaders”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MSP GURU, a global leader in managed service provider consulting services for the employee and non-employee workforce, today announced the appointment of Agile BPI - Business Performance Improvement, led by Kim Manuel, president, as Global IT and Business Transformation Executive Advisors. The appointment follows consistent global growth in the IT sector and long-term client commitments.
— David Ballew
‘Our clients appreciate the experience that Kim Manuel brings from over 25 years in the IT sector – we feel privileged that Kim has joined our team of industry-respected leaders,’ said David Ballew, founder of MSP GURU. "She shares our mission of REAL PEOPLE, REAL FEELINGS, delivering REAL INNOVATION."
‘Our mission, to help companies implement a culture that values people, simplicity, and common sense, is a near-identical match to the mission of MSP GURU. Delivering improved performance coupled with joy and pride in the workplace is what we value most,’ said Kim Manuel, president of Agile BPI. ‘We are excited to join the GURU global movement.’
Kim is PMP certified and has held leadership roles with several of the world's leading logos demonstrating excellence in IT client-facing and Agile operational support practices, vendor management, and global service delivery built using data analytics. She has managed contingent labour programmes of 2000+ IT resources and 100M+ USD budgets.
Based in the USA, Agile BPI will be working closely with the GURU teams worldwide to create Agile solutions to complex challenges.
About MSP GURU®
MSP GURU is a leading global advisory services company bringing together the left and right brains of top analytical and creative industry leaders in talent acquisition, providing a broad range of services in strategic consulting, technology, and business operations. To date, we support clients in more than 30 countries. MSP GURU's passion for people is the driving force behind everything we do. Creating a culture focused on REAL PEOPLE, with REAL FEELINGS, and delivering REAL INNOVATION – we create client-focused business solutions that make a real difference in our complex world. Visit us at @MSP-GURU.com.
About Agile BPI – Business Performance Improvement
The mission of Agile BPI is to bring joy and pride into the workplace while improving bottom-line results. People are the foundation of any successful business. When all employees are actively engaged in driving the success of the business, continuous improvement grows organically. We help companies build an intentional culture that values people, simplicity, and common sense for a sustainable competitive advantage. The result is improved performance coupled with joy and pride in the workplace. Visit us @agilebpi.com.
