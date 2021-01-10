Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (9 January 2021)

Ministry of Health, Kenya

230 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 6,515 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 98,184 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 1,088,378.

Distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 77, Taita Taveta 36, Kiambu 20, Busia 19, Kisumu 12, Meru 11, Uasin Gishu 10, Kilifi 10, Kitui 9, Mombasa 4, Kajiado 4, Laikipia 3, Murang’a 3, Nakuru 2, Kisii 1, Machakos 1, Garissa 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Bungoma 1, Nyamira 1, Migori 1, Makueni 1, Siaya 1 and Vihiga 1.

137 patients have recovered from the disease, 127 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 10 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 80,808. Sadly, one patient has succumbed to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,704.

There are 664 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 1,961 on Home Based Isolation and Care.  31 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 of whom are on ventilatory support and 11 on supplemental oxygen. 1 is on observation.

Another 10 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health, Kenya.

