Dunleavy Proclaims Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

January 9, 2021 (Palmer, AK) – Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy has proclaimed January 9, 2021 as “Law Enforcement Appreciation Day” and issued the following video message along with a proclamation:

Watch Governor Dunleavy’s video message on Law Enforcement Appreciation Day.

“The vast landscape and harsh environments that make Alaska so distinct, also provide unique circumstances for our law enforcement personnel, and the dedicated men and women of Alaska’s law enforcement agencies rise daily to the trials at hand, selflessly serving Alaskans in some of the most challenging environments in the world.

“It is with immense gratitude that we set apart a day to reflect on and celebrate the selfless service and immeasurable contributions our law enforcement personnel make every day to ensure every Alaskan is safe in their home, workplace, and community.

“We stand by our everyday heroes, including Alaska’s local Police forces, the Alaska State Troopers, Alaska Wildlife Troopers, Park Rangers, Village Public Safety Officers, and Correctional Officers, and lend our wholehearted support to them as they continue to give of themselves for the benefit of all.”

Governor Dunleavy’s full Law Enforcement Appreciation Day proclamation can be read here.

