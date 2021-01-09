New Mexico Department of Game and Fish Public contact, Information Center: (888) 248-6866 Media contact, Tristanna Bickford: (505) 476-8027 tristanna.bickford@state.nm.us

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE, Jan. 9, 2020:

Game Commission to meet virtually Jan. 15

SANTA FE – The New Mexico State Game Commission will meet virtually Friday, Jan. 15, at 9 a.m.

The full agenda and other information will be available on the Department of Game and Fish website before the meeting.

If you are interested in participating and providing comments, you are encouraged to pre-register to attend the meeting on the Zoom Webinar platform. More information, including how to join the meeting by phone, is available on the Department’s website.

The New Mexico State Game Commission meeting will also be available to view via a live webcast on the Department’s website. Webcast participants can listen to the meeting using a desktop computer or mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

The State Game Commission is composed of seven members who represent the state’s diverse interests in wildlife-associated recreation and conservation. Members are appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state senate. Current members are Chairwoman Sharon Salazar Hickey, Vice-Chairwoman Roberta Salazar-Henry, Jimmy Bates, Gail Cramer, Tirzio Lopez, David Soules and Jeremy Vesbach.

If you are an individual with a disability who needs a reader, amplifier, qualified sign language interpreter or any other form of auxiliary aid or service to attend or participate in the meeting, please contact Tristanna Bickford (505) 476-8027. Public documents, including the agenda and minutes, can be provided in various accessible forms.

