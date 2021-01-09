Jeremy McGilvrey’s Instagram Secrets Book Becomes A Bestseller

/EIN News/ -- San Antonio, Texas, Jan. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Once in a while there comes a book that turns all established norms on its head, and leaves the reader with wise words of wisdom. One such bestselling book is ‘Instagram Secrets’ authored by Jeremy McGilvrey.

Jeremy McGilvrey is also a digital marketing expert who has been featured in well-known publications such as Forbes, Entrepreneur, Huffpost, and Influencive. Jeremy specializes in creating marketing websites and landing pages that turn browsers into buyers.



Instagram Secrets reveals tips, techniques, and proven strategies for turning your Instagram followers into dollars. Jeremy McGilvrey’s book also dives deep into the psychology of an Instagram buyer. Then lays out a step-by-step blueprint for creating an Instagram-based sales funnel and a behavioral-based email sequence to move your Instagram followers off the addictive platform and onto your email list.



The main myth that Instagram Secrets debunks is the number of followers you have equats into the revenue you can generate. “Followers that are not engaged, or do not have the ability to buy your products or services cannot contribute to your business's bottom line,” states Jeremy McGilvrey.



Instagram Secrets leads the way on Amazon. Having more than 600 reviews and a 4.5 star rating, it’s easy to see why buyers of this book love it.



One Amazon review reads, “What I liked the most about this book is its practicality. The author gives you advice down to the minute detail about how to put each strategy into action. Another benefit from this book is that many of the tips and advice can be transferred to other social networks such as Facebook and Twitter. Finally, many of the tips are worth the price of the book alone. This book can be the best investment you can do in the whole year if you deal with social media every day, or even if you're any kind of entrepreneur. I've read several social media books and none is so down to earth and practical as this one. If you're an entrepreneur or aspiring founder do yourself a favor and buy this book ASAP!”



If you choose to pick up Jeremy McGilvrey’s book on his website, you only have to cover a small shipping fee and the book is free. You also get instant access to several bonus videos that show you how to create eye-catching images on Instagram, three hacks to grow your Instagram following fast, and a secret website that shows you who buys followers.



In Instagram Secrets Jeremy McGilvrey reviews that the market is inundated with unfounded and untested techniques that simply sound good but do not provide results. Jeremy likes to state he’s his own best customer. “I always test strategies before I write about them or implement them for my clients,” says Jeremy McGilvrey.



Jeremy McGilvrey is also the author of the bestselling book CEO: 7 Secrets To Unleash Your Inner Boss And Start Building Your Million Dollar Future Today. This book has achieved bestseller status as well. If you have an interest in science-based personal transformation strategies then this may be a good book for you too.



An Amazon review on CEO states, “I have spent hundreds of hours reading books, blogs, and biographies. Nothing compares to this book! I can tend to be really critical of "change your life" books, but since reading CEO and beginning to apply the things that the book says to do, I have seen a real tangible difference in my life and my level of success. As the book states, it took Jeremy decades to write and the wisdom that's in it is apparent from the very first chapter. I have no doubt that when you read this book and apply what it says to your everyday life, you are going to be shocked at where your life is six months from now and where it will be a year from now. This book will remain one of my go to's, that's for sure!”



To learn more about Jeremy McGilvrey visit: https://www.jeremymcgilvrey.com

About the Author

Jeremy McGilvrey is a Harvard-Educated Number 1 Bestselling Author. Jeremy helps business owners take their companies from brick-and-mortar to click-and-order by leveraging the massive power of the Internet. He has been featured in virtually every major publication across the globe.







Media Contacts:

Company: Jeremy McGilvrey, Bestselling Author

Email: hi@jeremymcgilvrey.com

Telephone: 800.746.1522

Website: https://www.jeremymcgilvrey.com

Attachment