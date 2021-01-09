Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott, TDEM Establish COVID-19 Therapeutic Infusion Centers In Fort Worth, Irving

January 9, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has established two new COVID-19 therapeutic infusion centers in Fort Worth and Irving. The infusion centers will begin accepting patients on Monday and have been provided with Regeneron's monoclonal antibodies and bamlanivimab to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 who meet certain criteria and who have a referral from a hospital or doctor. 

The infusion centers have been established through a partnership with TDEM and the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council. 

"Increasing access to COVID-19 therapeutic treatments is a proven strategy to reduce hospitalizations and save lives," said Governor Abbott. "I thank our partners from the North Central Texas Trauma Regional Advisory Council for working with the State of Texas to establish these infusion centers. Together, we will continue to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 and keep our communities safe." 

These two new infusion centers are the latest to be launched by the State of Texas. Previous centers have been established in El Paso, Laredo, Harlingen, and Austin to help communities combat COVID-19 and reduce hospitalizations. 

Governor Abbott, TDEM Establish COVID-19 Therapeutic Infusion Centers In Fort Worth, Irving

