Coronavirus - Namibia: COVID-19 Update 9 January 2021

New COVID-19 cases 468 COVID-19 deaths 6 New Recoveries 735

The hospitalized confirmed cases are 305 of which 36 cases are in intensive care units (ICUs)

“Two days ago, I emphasized the importance of diet in our ability to withstand Covid-19 infection. Other important factors to consider is our physical activeness. It is important to integrate physical activities in our daily schedule. In additional it is important that we maintain good environmental sanitation and improved housing condition.” - Honorable Minister Dr Kalumbi Shangula

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Social Services, Namibia.

