Coronavirus - Uganda: COVID-19 Update (8 January 2021)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 08 January 2021 confirm 258 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 37,554.

1 COVID-19 death. The total COVID-19 deaths are 301.

The breakdown of the new cases are: 258 contacts and alerts: Kampala (154) Luwero (26) Wakiso (26) Mukono (20) Jinja (8) Tororo (5) Kisoro (4) Lira (3) Kibuku (3) Mbarara (1) Mbale (1) Bukwo (1) Nebbi (1) Butaleja (1) Kapchorwa (1) Lamwo (1) Manafwa (1) Arua (1)