Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 8 January 2021, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,953,453), deaths (70,597), and recoveries (2,416,153) by region:
Central (77,208 cases; 1,506 deaths; 68,640 recoveries): Burundi (885; 2; 773), Cameroon (26,848; 448; 24,892), CAR (4,969; 63; 4,873), Chad (2,358; 105; 1,918), Congo (7,217; 108; 5,846), DRC (18,969; 611; 14,743), Equatorial Guinea (5,286; 86; 5,154), Gabon (9,641; 66; 9,453), Sao Tome & Principe (1,035; 17; 988)
Eastern (330,959; 6,117; 259,048): Comoros (1050; 16; 802), Djibouti (5,865; 61; 5,772), Eritrea (1,445; 3; 740), Ethiopia (127,227; 1,966; 113,021), Kenya (97,954; 1,703; 80,671), Madagascar (17,767; 262; 17,228), Mauritius (539; 10; 514), Rwanda (9,225; 113; 6,940), Seychelles (451; 1; 269), Somalia (4,726; 130; 3,639), South Sudan (3,589; 63; 3,131), Sudan (23,316; 1,468; 13,524), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (37,300; 297; 12,619)
Northern (968,373; 25,468; 811,606): Algeria (101,382; 2,792; 68,589), Egypt (146,809; 8,029; 116,775), Libya (104,002; 1,568; 79,193), Mauritania (15,214; 378; 13,037), Morocco (448,678; 7,645; 420,569), Tunisia (152,254; 5052; 113,415), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (34; 4; 28)
Southern (1,318,812; 34,123; 1,050,383): Angola (17,974; 413; 11,955), Botswana (16,050; 48; 12,927), Eswatini (10,773; 268; 7,377), Lesotho (5,170; 79; 1,564), Malawi (7,611; 203; 5,791), Mozambique (19,961; 176; 17,455), Namibia (26,682; 240; 22,666), South Africa 31,809; 938,216), Zambia (25,326; 441; 20,349), Zimbabwe (18,675; 446; 12,083)
Western (258,101; 3,383; 226,476): Benin (3,304, 44; 3,185), Burkina Faso (7,713; 89; 5,533), cape Verde (12,146; 113; 11,665), cote d'Ivoire (23,173; 138; 22,301), Gambia (3,812; 125; 3,677), Ghana (55,461; 336; 54,164), Guinea (13,904; 81; 13,222), Guinea-Bissau (2,447; 44; 2,378), Liberia (1,800; 83; 1,406), Mali (7,427; 286; 5,161), Niger (3,706; 119; 2,253), Nigeria (95,934; 1,330; 77,982), Senegal (20,672; 446; 18,016), Sierra Leone (2,757; 77; 1,973), Togo (3,845; 72; 3,560)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).