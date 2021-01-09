Coronavirus - Kenya: COVID-19 update (08 January 2021)

221 people have tested positive for the virus, from a sample size of 6,190 tested in the last 24 hours, bringing to 97,954 the number of confirmed positive cases in the country. The cumulative tests are now 1,081,863. From the cases 201 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners.

The new cases are from; Nairobi 81, Meru 35, Isiolo 22, Mombasa 16, Kisumu 10, Kitui 9, Nakuru 7, Busia 6, Kisii 6, Lamu 5, Machakos 5, Kajiado 4, Laikipia 3, Uasin Gishu 2, Kilifi 2, Kiambu 1, Nyandarua 1, Garissa 1, Trans Nzoia 1, Mandera 1, Bungoma 1, Vihiga 1 & Murang’a 1.

365 patients have recovered from the county disease, 354 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 11 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 80,671.

One patient has succumbed to the coronavirus disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,703. Our condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved one.

There are 627 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide and 2,191 on Home Based Isolation and Care. 32 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 19 of whom are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen. 1 is on observation.

Another 10 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit.