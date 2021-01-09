Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (8th January 2021)
As at 08 January 2021, Zimbabwe had 19 660 confirmed cases, including 12 184 recoveries and 468 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
