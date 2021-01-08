HELENA—Winter is the best time to test your home for radon according to Paul Tschida, radon specialist for the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s Radon Control Program.

“Testing for radon when your doors and windows are closed typically provides the best results to determine ‘worst-case’ radon levels in your home,” said Tschida. “That’s why January is National Radon Action Month, during which the program encourages testing.”

If test results are elevated, mitigation is recommended. Radon is a naturally occurring radioactive gas that can cause lung cancer. The colorless, odorless, and tasteless gas can enter homes through miniscule cracks in the floor or small spaces around utility pipes and accumulates unless properly mitigated. Long-term radon exposure is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers.

Testing is easy and affordable. For a limited time, DEQ’s Radon Control Program is offering free short-term radon test kits to homeowners. To obtain a free test kit, call the Radon Hotline at 1-800-546-0483 and leave a message with your request and mailing address.

If mitigation is needed, DEQ’s website includes a list of measurement and mitigation professionals who test for radon and install radon mitigation systems. The professionals are certified by the National Radon Proficiency Program or the National Radon Safety Board. For more information visit: https://deq.mt.gov/energy/radon

