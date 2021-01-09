Detroit Baby Boomer Beauty Queen Dreams Big Despite Adversity: Justice on the Jersey Shore

Dr. Geneva Williams, Visit DrGenevaSpeaks.com Dr. Geneva Speaks, author of "Justice on the Jersey Shore" and Leadership Expert/Speaker Justice on the Jersey Shore Available on Amazon (Hardcover, Paperback and eBook)

Through her signature talks on leadership and on her podcast, Dr. Geneva knows how to lift spirits while providing wisdom to help women live a vibrant life.

It’s time to look good, feel good, and do good. ” — Dr. Geneva J. Williams, Author/Speaker

DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATE , January 9, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author. Visionary. Dream Caster. World Changer. Dr. Geneva Williams is the full package. With an infectious laugh and spot-on discernment, Dr. Geneva uses her decades of experience to help people achieve their dreams. Through her crowd-pleasing signature talks on leadership development, inspiring podcast, and workshops, Dr. Geneva knows how to lift your spirit while providing step-by-step instruction to help attendees live a vibrant life. We hear her nuggets of wisdom at scores of events, like the The W.K. Kellogg Foundation, the Department of Labor, and an ever-growing list of colleges and universities.From her spicy repartee to her butterfly tattoo, Dr. Geneva shows the second half of life is sweeter than the first. Working specifically with the 50 and over crowd, her insightful commentary and engaging workshops encourage listeners to revive their lives. With more than a quarter of the population ensconced in the baby boomer category, Dr. Geneva inspires the gray-haired brigade to get up from the rocking chair. Instead, she says, “It’s time to look good, feel good, and do good.”The 60-plus beauty queen comes from a long line of dreamers and believes you must make the most of the dash between birth and death. It is that dash–that time of living, where Dr. Geneva believes we can achieve our most vibrant lives and leave a legacy of uplifting others. Williams, who won her first pageant in her golden years as Ms. Black Fit and Fine, says the best is yet to come.Bucking the system to break down barriers is in her blood. The sassy community activist pulls on the strength of her father and mother, who were ordinary people making an extraordinary difference in segregated areas of New Jersey.In her book “ Justice on the Jersey Shore ,” Dr. Geneva chronicles the fight for housing equality her family undertook to make things better for their community. Her father, once a local high school basketball star and always the optimist, envisioned a day when as Martin Luther King said: "I have a dream that one day this nation will rise up and live out the true meaning of its creed: We hold these truths to be self-evident; that all men are created equal."The family endured hate speech, death threats, vandalism to the family home, and yet Dr. Geneva’s dad withstood the years of trials to win a landmark case for fair housing by the New Jersey Supreme Court. Dr. Geneva shares the leadership secrets she gleaned from watching her father hold his head up high despite adversity. In “Justice on the Jersey Shore,” she divulges keys to true leadership like; humility, sacrifice, and a vision for the future that is bigger than any one man.Just as her father made a difference in his hometown, among his own people who turned on him, Dr. Geneva’s can-do spirit promises to leave a legacy of doing good. She is truly living the dash to the fullest."The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy." MLK.About Dr. Geneva J. Williams : Dr. Geneva Williams is a prominent speaker and influencer with her finger on the pulse of genuine change. As a sought-after keynote speaker, Dr. Geneva captivates the room with her energizing storytelling and practical applications. Author of “Justice on the Jersey Shore” and host of the Ignite 2 Impact Podcast, Dr. Geneva pushes others to live a vibrant life. www.DrGenevaSpeaks.com

Dr. Geneva Williams tells the story about Honor Thy Father