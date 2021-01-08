Maine DOE Update – January 8, 2021

From the Maine Department of Education

Reporting Items

Users looking to complete the Graduation Certification Report will need access to the Student Data module within the NEO application. If you do not have access to this module, please have your superintendent submit a NEO access request form on your behalf. | More

On December 10, 2019 the DOE Data Governance team voted to bring Maine’s Dropout reporting into compliance with USDOEs guidance, starting with the 2019-2020 school year. As a result, our state level dropout reporting, and your review of your districts data, will include all compulsory age students that meet the dropout definition of being enrolled as of 10/01/2019 and not enrolled on 10/01/2020 and were expected to be in enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year (i.e. – did not graduate, exit to home instruction, etc.) | More

The Department of Education offers quarterly windows for School Administrative Units (SAUs) to review, for accuracy and comprehensiveness, the data that has been entered and reported to us. It is our hope that review of this data on a more regular basis will save SAU personnel time and work at the end of the year, and that it will provide time for analysis and to make any necessary corrections. | More

| Visit the DC&R Reporting Calendar |

News & Updates

The Maine Department of Education is pleased to announce the release of a request for proposals (RFP) seeking bids from interested parties to implement comprehensive 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) programming in 2021-2022. | More

This notification is a reminder that Regional School Calendars are due by June 1, 2021 for school administrative units and private schools, approved for tuition purposes, in coordination with their local secondary career and technical education (CTE) school. This requirement is part of Public Law 2011, Chapter 686 to promote collaboration among local school administrative units that may benefit from inter-administrative unit collaboration beyond CTE. | More

Today the Maine Department of Education (DOE) announced that it has selected its newest members for the 2020/2021 Student Cabinet and has convened the group for its first virtual meeting to discuss education topics important to students. | More

Maine Audubon is collaborating with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the 27th annual Federal Junior Duck Stamp Program, and they are looking for Maine students to submit creative, innovative, beautiful waterfowl art! | More

Now, more than ever, we need to honor and recognize the great work of Maine teachers! Nominations are now open for the 2021 County Teachers of the Year and 2022 Teacher of the Year. Members of the public are encouraged to nominate educators who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and who inspire the achievement of all students. | More

Maine DOE team member Anne-Marie Adamson is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Anne-Marie | More

Maine Schools Sharing Success Stories

| Submit your Maine School Success Story |

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

On behalf of the U.S. Department of Education, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education (OESE), Office of Safe and Supportive Schools (OSSS), the National Center on Safe Supportive Learning Environments (NCSSLE) invites you to please join a presentation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on how to optimize mitigation strategies and mental health to facilitate a safe return to schools in the new year. | More

The Maine State Teacher of the Year Association (MSTOYA) is thrilled to offer an important, timely and free professional development series: Antiracist Education for all of Maine. This series kicks off with a keynote by Cornelius Minor, an author, teacher, instructional coach, and self-proclaimed “book tiger.” There are also many other powerful speakers and “collegial conversations,” which are designed to be equity focused discussions with educators across Maine to help Maine educators build capacity as equity leaders in Maine schools and communities. | More

| Visit the Professional Development Calendar |

