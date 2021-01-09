iVaxed Honors the Vaccinated Through Pin Positivity
iVaxed delivers a 'Heart of Gold' pin encouraging the adoption of the SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) vaccineNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With a mission to increase participation, iVaxed is dedicated to engaging, educating, and empowering generations of global citizens to ensure every nation's health through a universal and recognizable symbol.
For the first time, one tool unifies those who have been vaccinated against coronavirus concerns with a 1-inch golden heart-shaped lapel pin.
The iVaxed 'Heart of Gold' pin is the premier means to declare and encourage friends, family, and colleagues to vaccinate against the potent SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) pandemic.
To help reduce social anxieties around the vaccine and harness grassroots energy with the ultimate goal of promoting health, well-being, and safety, the iVaxed "Golden Heart" pin is a powerful universal symbol, reminding all that the heart -- like gold -- is pure and untarnishable.
We believe the purpose of life is to help one another. Wearing your 'Heart of Gold' pin gently shares the knowledge of your vaccination while encouraging the adoption of the SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) vaccine to your fellow humans.
Manufactured in Boston, MA, the pin is finely crafted from high-quality soft enamel, measuring 1" in size. Timeless, colorful, and instantly recognizable from a distance, each pin comes with a pin backer clutch to ensure it won't dislodge.
A universal way to signal "I've been vaccinated," normalizing the COVID vaccine is essential for ensuring sufficient adoption in hopes of ending this global pandemic.
Give the gift of a pin, but please ensure your recipient wears it after they have completed their vaccine plan as we utilize the honor system.
While vaccines are still being developed and distributed worldwide, you should follow public health guidance while wearing your pin.
The 'Heart of Gold' pin is an awareness tool, not a replacement for science or public health guidelines found by visiting the CDC https://www.cdc.gov.
Pre-orders for the iVaxed 'Heart of Gold' pin are available now via Kickstarter until 1/18/21. Post-Kickstarter pins will be available on Amazon.com.
With plans to host a 'virtual pinning ceremony' recognizing frontline workers from around the globe, we are currently accepting interest from angel investors, donors, charitable organizations, influencers, and healthcare providers.
For more information, contact Lou Cueva / lou@ivaxed.co and visit iVaxed for additional details via http://www.ivaxed.co.
About Lou Rod
Founder & CEO of MLR, a fully integrated management company that focuses on providing its talent with the most effective and well-executed representation. Headquartered in Boston and Los Angeles, the management company, has grown to represent professional hairstylists, makeup artists, manicurists, and men's groomers. Specializing in experiential marketing, advertising, and commercial bookings to long-term contractual engagements in the corporate or entertainment spaces. MLR is trusted by the most exclusive brands around. Recent clients include Mimecast, Pfizer, Thermo Fisher Scientific, MFS Investment Management, Hasbro, and JetBlue.
