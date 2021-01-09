Governor Abbott, TDEM Launch COVID-19 Therapeutic Infusion Center In Laredo

January 8, 2021 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) has launched a therapeutic infusion center in Laredo to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19. The infusion center will begin accepting patients on Monday and has been provided with bamlanivimab to treat patients who meet certain criteria and who have a referral from a hospital or doctor. This infusion center has been established through a partnership between TDEM and the City of Laredo.

"Laredo's new infusion center will provide crucial therapeutic treatments to those diagnosed with COVID-19," said Governor Abbott. "These effective treatments continue to keep hospitalizations down and save lives, and I thank our local partners in Laredo for working with us to launch this infusion center."