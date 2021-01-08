State Board Hears From Panel on Learning Loss During COVID

Washington, DC—The DC State Board of Education (SBOE) will hold its monthly public meeting on Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. As the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) outbreak continues to spread globally, the State Board is taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our members, staff, and public. Therefore, this meeting will be held as a video web conference. Materials for the State Board meetings can be found on our meeting website. For the most up-to-date information on the District’s COVID-19 response, please visit coronavirus.dc.gov. Members of the public wishing to provide testimony during the public meeting can email the State Board at [email protected] by 5 p.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021.

First on the State Board’s agenda will be the election of President and Vice President of the State Board. In accordance with D.C. Official Code, the State Board elects officers at its first public meeting each calendar year.

The State Board continues to focus on student learning during the COVID-19 pandemic. Some students have fallen behind academically and are struggling with learning due to challenges brought on by the pandemic. The State Board will delve into options to preserve the quality of education and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic and will hear from a panel of experts on learning loss and tutoring:

Kyndra V. Middleton, Associate Professor and Educational Psychology Program Coordinator, Howard University

Matthew A. Kraft, Associate Professor of Education & Economics, Brown University

Shwetlena Sabarwal, Senior Economist, Education Global Practice, The World Bank

Robert Slavin, Director of the Center for Research and Reform in Education, Johns Hopkins University and Co-Founder, Success for All Foundation

The State Board will recognize National Student Choice Week (NSCW) with a ceremonial resolution. National School Choice Week is a national, nonpartisan initiative that will take place through virtual activities and projects from January 24–30. In its eleventh edition, NSCW seeks to recognize the multitude of education options from which parents and families can choose for their children, including traditional public schools, public charter schools, magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling.

Public Meeting Agenda

Please note that the agenda may be altered, modified, or updated without notice.

I. Call to Order

II. Announcement of a Quorum

III. Leadership Election

IV. Approval of the Agenda & Minutes

V. Comments from the President of the D.C. State Board of Education

VI. Comments from the State Superintendent of Education

VII. Ceremonial Resolutions

i. CR21-1 National School Choice Week Recognition

VIII. Public Comment

i. Laura Fuchs

ii. Sasha Silverman

iii. David Ifill

iv. Chander Jayaraman

v. Rebecca Morris

IX. Learning Loss, Tutoring and Other Options

i. Kyndra V. Middleton, Associate Professor and Educational Psychology Program Coordinator, Howard University

ii. Matthew A. Kraft, Associate Professor of Education & Economics, Brown University

iii. Shwetlena Sabarwal, Senior Economist, Education Global Practice, The World Bank

iv. Robert Slavin, Director of the Center for Research and Reform in Education, Johns Hopkins University and Co-Founder, Success for All Foundation

X. Administrative Items (VOTE)

i. 2021 SBOE Calendar

ii. Outdoor Learning Resolution

XI. New Business

XII. Adjournment

About the SBOE

The DC State Board of Education is an independent agency within the Government of the District of Columbia that advises the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE), the District’s state education agency. The State Board is made up of nine elected representatives, each representing their respective wards, with one member representing DC at large, and two appointed student representatives. The State Board approves statewide education policies and sets academic standards, while OSSE oversees education within the District and manages federal education funding. More information about the SBOE can be found at sboe.dc.gov.

