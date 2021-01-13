Boost Your Immune System (and Protect Yourself from COVID-19) with Prime IV Hydration and Wellness Lehi, UT

Boost your immune system!

With COVID-19 concerns abounding, it's more crucial than ever to boost your immune system - visit Prime IV Hydration and Wellness in Lehi, UT

One of the best parts about IV therapy is that our formulations have between five to nine additives. We have set out to create the best IV Therapy while delivering it to you in a spa-like setting.” — Heidi Neville, Owner

LEHI, UTAH, US, January 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the COVID-19 global pandemic, researchers and medical professionals across the globe have searched for options to treat the virus. Countless tests and studies have been conducted to see what medication, therapy, vaccine, or treatment regimen will be most effective at combatting COVID-19.

In August 2020, new findings were presented by a team of researchers led by scientists at Washington University School of Medicine. Their research indicates that patients become so ill when infected with COVID-19 because their immune systems do not provide the level of protection necessary to prevent serious symptoms. These medical experts suggest boosting your immune system could be an effective treatment for COVID-19. This is not the first time boosting immunity has been suggested as a potential treatment. Two recently published medical papers from JAMA Network Open and JCI Insight support immunity as a COVID-19 treatment.

Senior researcher and Washington University School of Medicine professor, Richard S. Hotchkiss, MD, stated that “People around the world have been treating patients seriously ill with COVID-19 using drugs that do very different things. Some drugs tamp down the immune response, while others enhance it. Everybody seems to be throwing the kitchen sink at the illness. It may be true that some people die from a hyperinflammatory response, but it appears more likely to us that if you block the immune system too much, you’re not going to be able to control the virus.”

Hotchkiss and his fellow researchers also found that COVID-19 patients frequently have fewer immune cells in their bloodstream than is typical. These immune cells are also weaker than they should be and may be less effective at combatting the virus. Hotchkiss said that finding ways to improve immune response could help not only in COVID-19 patients but when a new pandemic inevitably arises.

Effectively Boosting Your Immune System

Unless your diet and lifestyle habits are exemplary, it’s likely you are lacking in certain essential nutrients like vitamins C, D, B-12 and magnesium, amongst others. Think you’re probably fine? An estimated 92 percent of US adults have a vitamin deficiency, so statistically speaking – you’re probably lacking in something. Any vitamin deficiency or insufficiency will inhibit immune function, increasing your risk of illness. Ensuring your body has access to enough circulating nutrients will optimize immune function and keep you fit – and who doesn’t want that?

It’s clear that maintaining a strong immune system is not only important for overall wellness, but for maintaining your health and safety during a pandemic. Some of the best ways to boost your immunity include:

Include plenty of fruits and vegetables in your diet

Maintain a healthy weight

Get plenty of sleep

Reduce stress

Supplement your vitamin and mineral intake

Out of all these options, nutritional supplements are typically the most straightforward way to quickly boost your immune system. However, when most people think of supplementing vitamins and minerals, they often think of taking these them orally. Unfortunately, taking these supplements orally can have a very low absorption rate due to digestive system inefficiencies. Luckily, there are new and improved ways to take supplements — through an IV.

Prime IV offers numerous IV drips specifically formulated to boost your immune system — including an immunity booster with a powerful dose of vitamin C. Taking vitamins and nutrients intravenously puts them directly into your bloodstream and provides the maximum benefit by bypassing the less efficient absorption of the stomach. Also, our IV drips act fast — no more waiting for digestion! Our IVs take 30-60 minutes and have you back on the road to peak health.

If you’re questioning whether IV therapy is right for you, think of it this way – your body is like a vehicle, without the right fuel and servicing, you’re going to run into some problems. Just as being vitamin deficient and dehydrated will manifest as a whole range of health problems. Ensuring you take care of your body by doing IV therapy is more important now than ever.

Maintaining Your Immune Health

A membership at Prime IV makes it easy to keep your immune system as strong as it can be by maintaining your body’s optimal levels of hydration, vitamins, & minerals. Ensure you experience the highest results possible by consistently bringing your body back to its desired levels.

With an abundance of appointment times and rollovers for the months that you miss, a Prime IV Membership is always flexible for your busy lifestyle. Miss an appointment? No worries! You can have two next month. And with a variety of drips to choose from, your membership is also flexible when it comes to your ever-changing health needs.

Visit https://www.primeivlehi.com for more information or call 385-250-3555 to book an appointment.