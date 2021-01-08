Treasurer Magaziner Statement on Governor Raimondo Nomination

Today, Treasurer Magaziner released the following statement regarding Governor Gina Raimondo's nomination to be U.S. Commerce Secretary:

"I congratulate Governor Raimondo on her nomination to be U.S. Commerce Secretary. I have had the pleasure of working closely with Governor Raimondo on a number of major initiatives, including our partnership to launch a once-in-a generation statewide school construction program, expand investments in green infrastructure, and keep the state financially secure through the COVID-19 pandemic. I know her to be capable and talented, and I have full confidence that she will serve our country well in this new role. It is a source of pride for Rhode Islanders to have one of our own represented in the President's Cabinet. I look forward to continuing to work with Lt. Governor Dan McKee in service of the people of our state."

# # #

