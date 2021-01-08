Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. Announces First Quarter Dividend

/EIN News/ -- CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) announced that the Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the first quarter of 2021 of $0.25 per share on shares of the Company's Common Stock and Class B Common Stock payable on February 5, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on January 22, 2021.



About Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Coca-Cola Consolidated is the largest Coca-Cola bottler in the United States. Our Purpose is to honor God in all we do, serve others, pursue excellence and grow profitably. For over 118 years, we have been deeply committed to the consumers, customers, and communities we serve and passionate about the broad portfolio of beverages and services we offer. We make, sell, and distribute beverages of The Coca-Cola Company and other partner companies in more than 300 brands and flavors across 14 states and the District of Columbia to over 66 million consumers.

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Coca-Cola Consolidated is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “COKE.” More information about the Company is available at www.cokeconsolidated.com . Follow Coca-Cola Consolidated on Facebook , Twitter , I nstagram and LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Kimberly Kuo

Senior Vice President, Public Affairs, Communications and Communities

704-557-4584

Investor Contact:

Scott Anthony

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

704-557-4633

–Enjoy Coca-Cola–