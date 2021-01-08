AMO Partners Win R&D 100 Award for Outstanding Achievements in Science and Technology

U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) researchers have won 38 of this year’s 100 R&D World awards. The annual R&D 100 Awards recognize exceptional technologies developed during the previous year. R&D World announced the awards in a series of virtual events in September and October of 2020.

Since the competition’s inception in 1962, DOE’s National Laboratories have received more than 900 R&D 100 awards. An independent panel of judges selects the awardees from industry, government, and academia based on the technical significance, uniqueness, and usefulness of projects and technologies.

Many of the National Laboratory projects listed below were developed in collaboration with private companies or academic institutions. Of the 38 awards won by DOE National Laboratory researchers, four were for efforts funded by the Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO).

The list below shows the winning AMO-funded projects and their corresponding technologies. A complete list of winners can be found at R&D World.

Process/Prototyping Category

Biomacromolecule Engineering by Soft Chain Coupling Technology Developers: Oak Ridge National Laboratory

Shear Assisted Processing and Extrusion, ShAPE™ Developers: Pacific Northwest National Laboratory

Versatile Cold Spray Developers: Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory Co-Developers: TTEC Thermoelectric Technologies

Special Recognition: Market Disruptor – Services

Closing the Loop: Manufacturing Recyclable Wind Turbine Blades with the Thermoplastic Resin System National Renewable Energy Laboratory Arkema, Inc.

EERE's Advanced Manufacturing Office supports early-stage research to advance innovation in U.S. manufacturing and promote American economic growth and energy security.