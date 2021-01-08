The Science Behind IV Therapy from Prime IV Hydration and Wellness

St. George location provides low risk, minimally invasive procedure safely administered by licensed medical staff in a relaxing spa environment

IV hydration delivers energy for life and enables our customers to do more of what they love! You'll feel better knowing you’re getting the nutrition you need.” — Heidi Neville, Owner

ST. GEORGE, UTAH, US, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IV Hydration Therapy is a low risk, minimally invasive procedure that is safely administered by licensed medical staff in a relaxing spa environment. IV Hydration Therapy delivers fluids mixed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants directly into the blood stream, bypassing the digestive system. This enables the body to absorb almost 100% of the nutrients it needs to Live Better, Feel Better and Perform Better. The body’s gastrointestinal tract only digests up to 20% of an oral vitamin’s potency. In short, getting an IV can be the quickest, most effective way to deliver critical fluids and nutrients throughout your body.

Prime IV Hydration & Wellness in St. George, UT formulates IV vitamin therapies that help maximize your overall health and wellness. Based on the growing need for additional health and wellness solutions, it delivers the best formulations based on extensive research and medical validation.

Staff members are passionate about health and wellness. Employees endeavor to educate people about their personal health and wellness while providing top-of-the-line vitamin cocktails unlike what others currently offer. They strive to provide a spa-like experience while giving the public an alternative to pills or other substances that are not all natural and could be harmful to the body if used long term.

IV Therapy infusions are administered in as little as 30 minutes, and you begin to feel the effects immediately with 100% absorption and complete rehydration. Say goodbye to entire days wasted feeling hungover, lethargic, jet lagged, or recovering from strenuous exercise and activities.

The following vitamins and nutrients are available.

B-Complex

These essential vitamins are: Vitamin B-1 (Thiamine), B-2 (Riboflavin), B-3 (Niacin), B-5 (Pantothenic Acid), B-6 (pyridoxine), Vitamin B-9 (Folate) and B-12 (Cobalamin). Each element of the B-Complex vitamin has its own specific duty within the body, yet it is when they function as a whole that the B-Complex vitamin truly helps the body to remain heathy and balanced. Research study has shown that the B-Complex vitamin can be very helpful in reducing the signs of stress and anxiety. As B vitamins are water soluble, it is important that a sufficient amount of these vitamins are taken each day.

Deficiency symptoms include weakness, tiredness, lightheadedness, constipation, diarrhea, and loss of appetite.

B-Complex is available in the following Prime IV hydrations: The Revitalizer, The Summit, The Jetsetter, The After Party, The Skinny Drip, The Weekend Warrior, The Myers’ Cocktail, The Glow, The Champion, The Resurrection, and The Immunity Armor.

Calcium

Calcium is the most common mineral found in the body and is required for the formation of bones and for bodily functions like muscle contractions and blood clotting and also plays a role in cardiovascular function and muscle movement.

Calcium shortage can weaken the bones, especially in older individuals. The body stores more than 99% of its calcium in the bones and teeth to help keep them strong. Additionally, calcium helps our nerves send messages for muscle contraction. Unfortunately, our bodies cannot produce new calcium. The exact amount of calcium you need depends on your age and other factors.

Deficiency symptoms include numbness, tingling fingers, muscle cramps, mental confusion, lethargy, and loss of appetite.

Calcium is available in the Prime IV hydration, The Myers’ Cocktail.

Glutathione

Glutathione, also known as the “Mother of All Antioxidants,” is a substance that is made up of three amino acids existing in almost every cell in the body. Glutathione is a molecule made up of three protein building blocks, cysteine, glutamine and glycine. The presence of glutathione helps maintain the normal function of the immune system, thus promoting the body’s overall health. Scientific evidence was found stating the significant role of glutathione in the multiplication of lymphocytes, the cells that mediate specific immunity.

The body manufactures glutathione in a variety of ways. In the event that these amino acids are depleted, the body can use foods like lean proteins such as chicken, fish and nuts among others to boost your body’s reserves.

Deficiency symptoms include headaches, dizziness, lethargy, joint pain, rashes, dry skin, sleep disorders, and depression.

Glutathione is available in the following Prime IV hydrations: The Glow Drip, The Immunity Armor, and The Resurrection.

Magnesium Chloride

Approximately half of the Magnesium in the body is found in the bones. The lower levels of Magnesium in your body, the more likely you are to develop certain illnesses and diseases.

Magnesium also helps to control neuromuscular activities of the heart and helps to keep the heart beating regularly. It can also help to keep the person’s blood pressure level normal for a period of time. The human body has over three hundred biochemical processes in the body that requires Magnesium.

According to the National Research Council, individuals need between three to four hundred milligrams of Magnesium daily to get the recommended allowances. Statistics show that many individuals do not take the recommended dosages of Magnesium.

Deficiency symptoms include muscle cramps, high blood pressure, hypertension, anxiety, depression, and sleep disorders.

Magnesium Chloride is available in the following Prime IV hydrations: The Jetsetter, The Weekend Warrior, The Champion, The After Burn, The Myers’ Cocktail, The Glow, and The Immunity Armor.

Vitamin B-6

Like the other B Vitamins, Vitamin B-6 helps support the adrenal function, plays a large role in the metabolic process, heart health, and helps maintain a healthy nervous system.

It is absorbed and then used throughout the body for several different types of functions and supports the production of energy by converting food into energy. Great sources of Vitamin B-6 include pork, poultry, fish, bread, eggs, vegetables, peanuts, milk and potatoes.

Deficiency symptoms include muscle pains, lethargy, mood swings, depression, and irritability.

Vitamin B-6 is available in the following Prime IV hydrations: The Skinny Drip, The Myers’ Cocktail, The Glow, The Champion, and The Immunity Armor.

Vitamin B-5

Vitamin B-5 is has been known to be beneficial to treat stress and anxiety, boost immunity, reduce signs of aging, increase resistance to various types of infections, stimulate physical growth, and promote healing of certain kinds of skin disorders.

Similar to other B vitamins, Vitamin B-5 helps the body breakdown proteins, fats and carbohydrates so they can be as energy and in the building and rebuilding of tissues, organs and muscles. Vitamin B-5, in particular, has several other functions which include synthesizing cholesterol, converting food into glucose, and forming red blood cells.

Deficiency symptoms include numbness, tingling fingers, muscle cramps, mental confusion, lethargy, and loss of appetite.

Vitamin B-5 is available in the following Prime IV hydrations: The Myers’ Cocktail and The Champion.

Vitamin B-12

Vitamin B-12 helps with cell metabolism, nerve function, red blood cell formation, and the production of DNA. Studies are supporting the use of Vitamin B-12 to boost energy levels, improve mood swings, and promote bone and heart health.

Vitamin B-12 can be found in most meats, poultry, fish and dairy products. You are more likely to have a deficiency if you follow a vegan or vegetarian diet because plant based foods do not contain B-12. So if your body has difficulty processing Vitamin B-12 or you are unable to absorb it from the food you eat, you may need a supplement to help!

Deficiency symptoms include paleness, weakness, fatigue, disturbed vision, mood swings, and dizziness.

Vitamin B-12 is available in the following Prime IV hydrations: The Revitalizer, The Summit, The Jetsetter, The After Party, The Skinny Drip, The Weekend Warrior, The After Burn, The Myers’ Cocktail, The Champion, The Resurrection, and The Immunity Armor.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C strengthens your body’s natural defenses against infectious diseases. It has numerous health benefits like boosting your immune system, lowering blood pressure, increasing antioxidant levels, promoting iron absorption, reducing the risk of heart disease and protesting against gout attacked. It also enhances collagen production and cell turnover which leaves your skin looking healthier.

Since your body does not produce it naturally, Vitamin C is available from many different sources like citrus fruits, strawberries, kiwi, bell peppers, kale, spinach and broccoli.

Deficiency symptoms include fatigue, mood swings, weight loss, muscle cramps, bruising, and dry skin.

Vitamin C is available in the following Prime IV hydrations: The Immunity Armor, The Jetsetter, The After Burn, The Myers’ Cocktail, The Champion, and The Resurrection.

Zinc

Zinc is vital for development and growth, immune function, nerve function and digestion and is instrumental in DNA synthesis, protein production and skin health. That is just to name a few of over 300 activities that Zinc is used for in your body. Since Zinc is not produced by your body, you have to obtain this essential nutrient from other sources, including shellfish, red meat, poultry, nuts, seeds, dairy products and some vegetables like asparagus, peas, kale and mushrooms. Most people are able to get the needed amount from their diet, but sometimes a supplement is needed.

Deficiency symptoms include loss of appetite, diarrhea, fatigue, and impaired healing.

Zinc is available in the Prime IV hydration, The Immunity Armor.

Zofran

Zofran is an antiemetic that is used to help treat nausea and vomiting.

Zofran is available in the following Prime IV hydrations: The After Party and The Resurrection.