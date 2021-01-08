VirtualRun Ups the Ante for Motivational At-Home Run Challenges

The company’s fun and inspirational virtual races, medals, and bibs are trending across all social media platforms.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The team at VirtualRun is pleased to announce it is upping the ante for those seeking fun and motivational at-home race, run, bike, treadmill, and walking challenges.VirtualRun is an online marketplace where participants can choose from a variety of fun virtual runs and then end them with an exciting finisher’s medal. Each race offered through VirtualRun can be completed at any pace, whether in one day or over the course of a few weeks, and aims to support participants in creating healthy habits in a busy world.“When we created VirtualRun, we wanted it to be about being healthy, having fun, and accomplishing your personal goals,” says founder of VirtualRun, Bill Spata. “Now, it’s no longer about the time it takes to finish the 5k, it’s about your own accountability and engaging in habits that will benefit your physical, emotional, and mental health.”Through the VirtualRun marketplace, participants can choose to walk, run, treadmill, bike, or even skate its many events on a personalized route and schedule. Users can choose to enter their race time on the platform and, at the end of each race, they will feel success from accomplishing a goal while receiving a unique and attractive medal. Participants can also engage with other racers and enter their times across the company’s various social media platforms VirtualRun’s races incorporate an exciting variety of different lengths and themes, including:● New Year’s 2021 Run● 2021 Resolution Run● Besties 5K - Medals Set for Two● Best Wine Friends 5K/10K● Feed Me Tacos 5K● Original Gamers 5K● Teddy Bear 5k● Face of the Nation 5k and 10k● Will Run for Pizza 5k● And dozens more!For more information about Virtual Run, or to view the complete list of races, please visit https://virtualrun.com or follow the company across all social media platforms.About the CompanyVirtualRun is an online platform that promotes overall wellbeing through participating in virtual races. Through its online virtual run marketplace, participants can purchase fun medals for each race, gain access to flash sales, deals, and earlybird runs.