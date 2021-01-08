Vaginal Mesh Attorney Laura Baughman Offers Education on the Legal Process Post-MDL

Dr. Greg Vigna

Attorney on the frontlines, trying to end the vaginal mesh debacle, releases podcast.

Finally, the MDL attorneys have cleared out of the way, COVID-19 is nearly over, and we are getting trials scheduled as our first wave of pudendal neuralgia cases are concluding discovery.” — Dr. Greg Vigna

SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “My firm represents a number of women with pudendal neuralgia caused by the Obtryx sling. There is no question that the Covid-19 crisis has caused a delay in cases moving forward to trial, but we are hopeful that delay will be ending soon. We remain very cognizant of our case selection, and the cases we do accept are those that involve neurological injuries and those with symptoms of neuralgia. Martin Baughman and other leading law firms are with me as we move against defense manufacturers”…Greg Vigna, MD, JD

Laura Baughman, Esq. of Martin Baughman, a national pharmaceutical and medical device injury trial law firm provides education on product liability and the legal process from filing the initial complaint to trial. Visit here to listen to a podcast from an attorney on the frontlines trying to end the vaginal mesh debacle: https://vignalawgroup.com/news/podcasts/

Dr. Vigna adds, “Finally, the MDL attorneys have cleared out of the way, COVID-19 is nearly over, and we are getting trials scheduled as our first wave of pudendal neuralgia cases are concluding discovery. My firm, with leading trial firms, represents dozens of women with pudendal and obturator neuralgia. Boston Scientific and Ethicon have serious issues and their Boards of Directors and stockholders will not be happy as they learn the truth about their devices.”

The Vigna Law Group targets the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

• Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

• Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

• Coloplast: Aris, Altis

The Vigna Law Group targets the below retropubic slings that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia, pudendal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome:

• Ethicon: TVT, TVT-Exact

• Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit, Lynx

• Coloplast: Supris

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. His cases are filed around the country with Martin Baughman, a Dallas Texas firm. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical and medical device injury trial attorneys in Dallas, Texas.

To learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT injury or irritation to the obturator and pudendal nerve and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia click here: https://vignalawgroup.com/ebooks/pelvic-mesh-pain/#page=59

