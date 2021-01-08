Commissioner Downing Announces Deputy Auditor Appointment

Helena, Mont.- Commissioner of Securities and Insurance, Montana State Auditor Troy Downing announced today that Mary Belcher has been appointed to the position of Deputy State Auditor. This position is the highest-ranking appointment in the agency.

“I am excited and honored to have Mary on the team. Her experience and work-ethic are second to none. As a criminal justice agency, Mary’s immense legal experience will be indispensable in my administration’s mission to protect Montanans and hold bad actors accountable.” Commissioner Downing goes on to say, “Her experience in government, in law, and in industry gives Mary the unique ability to hit the ground running on day one.”

Mary, previously with the agency in the legal services division, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience having worked in legal, compliance, internal audit, and special investigations within the healthcare insurance industry. Mary comes from Blue Cross Blue Shield of Montana, where she worked as an attorney for over twenty years, and most recently served as the company’s General Counsel. For part of that time period, Mary also managed the internal audit department, the special investigations unit, and served as Compliance Officer.

Mary previously served as an Assistant Attorney General for the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, where she provided legal services related to public health programs. Mary also served as contracts counsel for Unisys Corporation in Berkeley Heights, New Jersey, negotiating multi-million dollar software and hardware contracts. Prior to becoming an attorney, Mary worked as a contract negotiator in Frankfurt, Germany, for the U.S. Department of Defense.

Mary graduated from the University of Central Missouri with a B.S. degree in Business Administration. She received her Juris Doctorate degree with honors from the William Mitchell School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota. She has served on the Boards of the Caring Foundation of Montana, the Montana Comprehensive Health Association (high-risk pool) and the Montana Life & Health Insurance Guaranty Association.

