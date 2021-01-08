Sorry! Your browser does not support JavaScript!

News Release

January 8, 2021

DPS Announces New Communications Chief

AUSTIN – Today, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) announced Travis Considine as the Assistant Chief of the Media and Communications Office. Considine’s hiring was approved at the December Texas Public Safety Commission meeting. He is stationed at DPS’ Austin headquarters.

“In addition to possessing a deep background in communications and public relations, Travis understands how law enforcement agencies and government leaders can work together to better serve the public from his own professional and personal experiences,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “We know that he will be a valuable asset to the department in this vital leadership position.”

Considine most recently worked as Communications Director for Senator John Cornyn’s re-election campaign. Prior to that, he worked in the private sector as a Communications Manager for Uber’s U.S. Policy & Communications team. Considine graduated from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C., with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science.

Considine comes from a law enforcement family. His father, who was seriously injured during a traffic stop early in his career, is currently a Lieutenant with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

“I have the greatest respect for men and women in law enforcement and the families who support their service,” Considine said. “I look forward to highlighting the outstanding work that our DPS officers and non-commissioned employees accomplish on a daily basis for the people of Texas.”

With Considine’s hiring, the Office of Media and Government Relations will be divided into two offices: the Office of Media and Communications and the Office of Government Relations. Kevin Cooper will continue in his role as the Chief of Government Relations.

### (HQ 2021-001)