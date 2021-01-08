Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Wildlife Education Center to Offer Virtual Educational Programs

PISGAH FOREST, N.C. - The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission announced that the Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education located in Pisgah Forest will begin offering virtual educational programs beginning in January for students in public, private and homeschools. The free programs are directly tied to the N.C. Essential Standards for Science curriculum and are led by a Wildlife Commission education specialist. Class dates and times are flexible to meet classroom needs. To schedule a virtual program, educators should contact the Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education at 828-877-4423.

Additionally, free in-person classes are being offered at the Pisgah Center in January,

  • Casting for Beginners, Jan. 13 and 20, 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older.
  • Intro to Fly-Fishing, Jan. 9 and 23, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Open to ages 12 and older.

Pre-Registration is required for all classes and is available on the Center’s program calendar or by calling 828-877-4423. For more information on the Commission’s wildlife education centers and other activities and events, visit ncwildlife.org/learning/Education-Centers.

The Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education in Pisgah Forest is operated by the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission. The facility offers educational programs for all ages about North Carolina’s mountain wildlife and habitats. The Center is funded by grants and the sales of recreational licenses offered by the Wildlife Commission.

Media Contact:

Lee Sherrill, Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education

828-877-4423

