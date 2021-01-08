One World Universe Inc. Issues Corporate Update

/EIN News/ -- HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- One World Universe Inc. (OTC: OWUV), a holding company that invests in distressed assets and business opportunities within emerging industries, has issued a corporate update to its shareholders and potential new investors.

The company was made aware there were rumors of a merger with Life on Earth, Inc. (OTC: LFER) circulating around social media. To bring clarity, management of J. Craig Holding Corp. (JCHC) have a working relationship with the present LFER CEO, Fernando Oswaldo Leonzo, in which this past summer, JCHC participated in a Preferred B private offering for 50,000 shares. These shares were placed into the public entity as an asset and announced via an amended press release on September 29, 2020.

The later part of 2020 has been incredibly challenging for everyone, not only our team, but everyone around the world. Call management old fashioned, but when doing business, they prefer to meet with prospective acquisitions and clients face to face and “break bread” and COVID-19 has unfortunately created restrictive travel opportunities and ultimately has slowed down the process. In addition, both our CFO and CEO have dealt with surgeries, however, they have continued to work while on the mend.

Our CFO has invested good faith money into the company to assist with day-to-day operations and potential business acquisitions. Management has had multiple meetings with multiple business opportunities ranging from sports, CBD, cannabis, crypto and the film industry. The company is aggressively looking to add assets to the public entity if it meets our high standards and can bring value to both the company and its shareholders. The goal is to announce these new assets in the very near future.

The MVP MOVIE with Nate Boyer is moving along and according to an update received prior to the holidays, the film is now in post-production.

The One World website is still in development and will be launched shortly. For additional updates and information, shareholders are asked to follow our social media account on Twitter at www.twitter.com/JCHC_UPWT or visit our website at www.JCHoldingCorp.com

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainty and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company that are contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov and in OTC Markets at www.otcmarkets.com

Investor Relations Contact

Dana Salzarulo

Director Investor Relations

Info@jcholdingcorp.com

1-833-333-5242 Office