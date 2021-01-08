Generex Biotechnology Announces Investor Conference Call Scheduled for Friday February 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM

/EIN News/ -- MIRAMAR, Fla., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation (www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) today announced that it will hold an investor conference call on Friday February 5, 2021 at 9:00 AM.



Joseph Moscato, Generex President & Chief Executive Officer stated: “I am excited to give our first shareholder conference call to update investors about the development of our Ii-Key complete vaccine against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that continues to ravage the world. We have completed our ex vivo human trial of COVID-19 patient samples and can confirm that the results of the T cell activation and antibody screen have enabled us to select Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 epitopes for our vaccine formulation. I will provide an update on these results as well as the results of our ongoing immunogenicity study that will confirm the commercial viability of our Ii-Key vaccine. In addition, I will update everyone on our progress and timing on the NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology Nasdaq listing now that our third-party valuation analysis has been completed with a value estimated at over $500 million. This third-party valuation report is the last piece of information required to enable us to set the price per share to meet the standards for the Nasdaq. I will also provide a complete corporate update including discussions of our subsidiaries”.

Dial-in instructions for the investor conference call will be announced prior to the meeting date.

About Generex Biotechnology Corp.

Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

About NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology

NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, a subsidiary of Generex Biotechnology, is a clinical stage oncology company developing immunotherapeutic peptide vaccines for cancer and infectious disease based on the CD4 T-Cell activation platform, Ii-Key. NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO) has been spun out of Generex as a separate public company to advance the platform Ii-Key technology, particularly in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. NGIO is currently engaged in a Phase II clinical trial of its lead cancer immunotherapeutic vaccine AE37 in combination with pembrolizumab (Merck’s Keytruda®) for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer. The company has also turned its Ii-Key technology on infectious disease, responding to the coronavirus pandemic with a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development program.

