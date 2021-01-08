Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,556 in the last 365 days.

Bessor Appoints New Auditor

/EIN News/ -- NANAIMO, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bessor Minerals Inc. (TSXV:BST) (Bessor” or the “Company) announced today that it has appointed Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as auditor of Bessor effective January 8, 2021. The resignation of Bessor’s former auditor, Crowe Mackay LLP, was accepted by the Company effective January 8, 2021.

BESSOR MINERALS INC.

Kieran Downes, Ph.D., P.Geo.
President, CEO & Director

For further information, contact:
Investor Relations
Tel: 250-729-0453
Email: info@bessorminerals.com
Website: www.bessorminerals.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Bessor Appoints New Auditor

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.