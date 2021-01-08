Bessor Appoints New Auditor

/EIN News/ -- NANAIMO, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bessor Minerals Inc. (TSXV:BST) (“Bessor” or the “Company”) announced today that it has appointed Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP as auditor of Bessor effective January 8, 2021. The resignation of Bessor’s former auditor, Crowe Mackay LLP, was accepted by the Company effective January 8, 2021.



BESSOR MINERALS INC.