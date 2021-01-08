Coiled Tubing Market Overview, Growth Analysis, Regional Trends, Size, Outlook and Forecast to 2027
Deep-water drilling along with demand for large diameter coiled tubing will offer substantial growth opportunities for the coiled tubing market.PORTLAND, OREGON , UNITED STATES, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The report segments the coiled tubing market on the basis of services and geography. On the basis of services, the report segments the coiled tubing market into well intervention services, drilling services and others. Well intervention services can be further segmented into well cleaning service and well completion service. Based on geography, the global coiled tubing market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa (LAMEA).
Some of the prominent players operating in this market include Schlumberger Ltd, Halliburton, Baker Hughes Inc., Archer, C&J Energy Services Inc., Calfrac Well Services Ltd, Key Energy Services Inc., Nabors Industries Ltd (Bermuda), RPC Inc., Sanjel Corporation, Superior Energy Services Inc., Trican Well Service Ltd, and Weatherford International Ltd.
