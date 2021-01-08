Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Terranet Receives First Voxelflow Prototype Purchase Order

/EIN News/ -- Lund, Sweden, January 8, 2020 - Terranet AB (Terranet/the Company), (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST), developers of advanced driver-assist systems and the creators of breakthrough 3D motion awareness technology VoxelFlow, today received a 31,000 EUR purchase order from Daimler Mercedes-Benz.

"We look forward with confidence to the coming year and to continue the work with the delivery of our world-leading sensor technology in regards to road-safety." said Pär-Olof Johannesson, CEO of Terranet.

This purchase order is a continuation of an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by both Terranet and Daimler in October to prototype demonstration, product development and industrialization of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS and anti-collision solutions). The next step will be integrating VoxelFlow into a test car.

ABOUT TERRANET
Terranet has a strategic focus in active safety and develops software for radio-based solutions, as well as three-dimensional image analysis for advanced driver support and self-driving vehicles (ADAS and AV). Terranet is headquartered in Lund, Sweden with established sales and marketing agents in the United States and Germany. Terranet Holding AB (publ) is listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B.ST). Learn more at https://terranet.se.

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Pär-Olof Johannesson, CEO
parolof.johannesson@terranet.se
Tel: +46 70 332 32 62

MEDIA CONTACT
Sam Aurilia
terranet@fischtankpr.com
FischTank PR

This information is such that TerraNet Holding AB is required to make public in accordance with the EU’s Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made public by the Company’s contact person above on January 8, 2021 at 4:30 pm CET.

Certified Adviser: Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.




