Coronavirus - Uganda: COVID-19 Update (7 January 2021)

Results of COVID-19 tests done on 07 January 2021 confirm 222 new cases. The cumulative confirmed cases are 37,296.

3 COVID-19 deaths. The total COVID-19 deaths are 300.

The breakdown of the new cases are:

222 contacts and alerts: Kampala (103) Mukono (24) Wakiso (20) Luwero (13) Kyankwanzi (10) Bunyangabu (5) Soroti (3) Kibuku (3) Jinja (6) Mbarara (5) Kagadi (3) Tororo (4) Rakai (2) Kabarole (2) Sembabule (2) Bukwo (2) Mbale (2) Amuru (1) Arua (1) Rukiga (1) Pallisa (1) Busia (1) Kakumiro (1) Kalungu (1) Kisoro (1) Kabarole (1) Mubende (1) Butaleja (1) Kyotera (1) Gulu (1)