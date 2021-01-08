Coronavirus - Zambia: COVID-19 update (8th January 2021)

Cumulative cases: 25,326
Total recoveries: 20,349
COVID-19 deaths: 155
COVID-19 associated deaths: 276
Total deaths: 441
Currently hospitalised: 173
Community management: 4,363
Total active cases: 4,536
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia National Public Health Institute (ZNPHI).
