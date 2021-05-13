Orbit Eye Centre Calgary, specializing in eye and skin care services, has launched a new website.

From eye care procedures like eyelid surgery, stye removal to cosmetic surgeries, Orbit eye centre has launched a new website explaining all their services.

Dr. Punja is compassionate and understanding and truly one of the best in the city if not the best. The results he achieves are second to none and we would highly recommend him.”
— Anonymous Patient
CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 13, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orbit Eye Centre is an eye care clinic in Calgary specializing in offering high-quality eye care services to residents of Calgary and surrounding areas. Orbit Eye Centre has launched a new website that features all their eye care services like eyelid surgery, lesion and stye removal, cataract surgery and much more. To complement their eye care services, Orbit Eye Centre also has to offer a wide variety of cosmetic surgeries like Blepharoplasty, Botox injections, face filler injections and more.

Dr. Karim Punja and Dr. Chirag Shah, eye specialists in Calgary at Orbit Eye Centre, are highly qualified surgeons and specialists respectfully with a great deal of experience performing eye care and cosmetic procedures.
Dr. Karim Punja (Ophthalmologist) specializes in oculoplastic surgery, cosmetic and reconstructive eyelid surgery. He has extensive experience in blepharoplasty (droopy eyelids), botox & fillers, lacrimal & orbital surgery and cataract surgery.
Dr. Chirag is a retinal medical specialist and comprehensive ophthalmologist. His primary focus being retinal diseases, including age-related macular degeneration (AMD), retinal detachments and retinopathy of prematurity. Orbit Eye Centre has designed its new website efficiently to give clients a clear description of their procedures, how to prepare for surgery, and what to expect post-surgery. Dr. Punja and Dr. Shah have made an effort to summarise all of the critical information regarding these surgeries and procedures to inform patients and have made all of it available on the website.

Some of their treatment and care services are covered by insurance. Treatments such as lesion and stye removal, eyelid surgery, orbital surgery, lacrimal surgery and cataract surgery are insurance coverable. A list of all their insured eye services can be easily found on their new website. They also provide treatments for other eye conditions like Blepharitis, Chalazia, Dry Eyes, and Meibomian Gland Dysfunction. These treatments include BlephEx, a professional exfoliation of the infected crusts that develop with blepharitis and prolong the condition. Their Lid Care Clinic (LCC) offers eye stye treatments as well as an at-home tool kit that help patients prevent the formation of styes and other eyelid conditions by keeping eyelids clean and healthy.

Moreover, to complement all their eye and cosmetic procedures, they also have treatment products for their clients. Products like Bruder warming masks, masks for a hot or cold compress, lid care kits, eye drops and skincare creams are available for sale to all their patients and clients. These products are featured on the new website for clients to have a look at and order online.

Whether you require eye care treatment or cosmetic surgery, Orbit Eye Centre is the best eye clinic in Calgary.
Visit (https://orbiteyecentre.com/) or call 403-255-5561 to book an appointment today.

Orbit Eye Centre - Specialized Eye Care Services in Calgary

Orbit Eye Centre Calgary, specializing in eye and skin care services, has launched a new website.

