Photronics to Present at 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

/EIN News/ -- BROOKFIELD, Conn., Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Photronics, Inc. (Nasdaq:PLAB), a worldwide leader in photomask technologies and solutions, is scheduled to present at the 23rd Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference on Friday, January 15, 2021 at 1:15 p.m. Eastern Time. A live and on-demand webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the “Investors” section of the Photronics website at www.photronics.com.

About Photronics

Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of integrated circuit (IC) and flat panel display (FPD) photomasks . High precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits, photomasks are a key element in the IC and FPD manufacturing process. Founded in 1969, Photronics has been a trusted photomask supplier for over 50 years. As of October 31, 2020, the company had 1,728 employees. The company operates 11 strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. Additional information on the company can be accessed at www.photronics.com .

For Further Information:

R. Troy Dewar, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

(203) 740-5610

tdewar@photronics.com