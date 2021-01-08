The Nations Baking Best Friend to Support the Nation’s Mental Health and Those “In Kneed”

Britain Loves Baking

Britain Loves Baking has launched its Mindfulness Box Initiative, a baking box that not only tastes good, but does good.

: One in four people will experience an issue with their mental health at some point in their life and the ongoing pandemic has compounded this.” — greg wixted

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Britain Loves Baking, the direct-to-consumer baking box business launched during Covid to safeguard the jobs of the founders’ employees, has launched its Mindfulness Box Initiative, a baking box that not only tastes good, but does good.

The box is created for ‘those anxious and stress moments’, or a mindful gift for to someone you know who is experiencing isolation anxiety or is feeling down. The box is to a provide wholesome distraction and enable them to focus on something therapeutic, relaxing and enjoy tasty bakes at the end.

The Mindful Baking Box aims to support the nations mental wellbeing and Britain Loves Baking will produce the box at cost and sell it for £10 with the difference donated to the Mental Health Foundation, the UK’s leading charity for everyone’s mental health. Baking is considered an act of mindfulness and many have spoken out about its benefits, including 2012 Great British Bake-Off winner, John Whaite who openly spoke about it helping him deal with manic depression.

The initiative is part of the company’s purpose to help promote the physical and mental health benefits that baking provides and as of the 1st of January 2021, 10% of profits from all baking boxes will be ringfenced to support mindful baking projects that make a direct impact in the community. It has also committed to publishing an annual impact and financial report on its website which will cover and other donations and initiatives the busines currently supports. Britain Loves Baking’s founder, Greg Wixted said: One in four people will experience an issue with their mental health at some point in their life and the ongoing pandemic has compounded this. I am one of those four, for years I have turned to baking and can be found baking late into the night when I am stressed”

He continues “Our entire business was founded on the principle of doing the right thing and now, more than ever, people are finding things hard and our industry is in a privileged position to lead this initiative. I encourage others in our industry to do the same, this really is about supporting the nation and our customers by putting people before profits and shareholders.

Baking can be so relaxing, and we have kept the recipes simple so that people can focus on the baking itself.The boxes include Focused Focaccia, Meditation Cupcakes and Raising Your Self Esteem Polenta & Sesame loaf. All ingredients are supplied ready-measured out, with a step-by-step recipe card and full instructions and video tutorials on Facebook and You Tube. Each week during lockdown Wixted and his team will randomly gift up to 20 boxes and anyone can nominate someone or themselves via the contact section or purchase a box on the www.birtainlovesbaking.com website.

-ENDS-

About Britain Loves Baking.

As the Covid 19 global pandemic took hold, and with increased time at home for all the family, baking has once again taken centre stage in UK family life. Britain Loves Baking is an innovative response to these changed circumstances. It allows consumers to access hard to get ingredients and baking inspiration straight to their doors and is well known as the home of family baking. Bakers UK-wide, including many celebrity customers, have enjoyed the company’s baking boxes during previous lockdowns. Now with over 4,000 and in December delivered over 3,000 baking boxes to bakers up and down the country, Ireland and the USA. Their seasonal baking boxes provide all the ambient, dry ingredients and recipes required to learn new baking skills and create amazing bakery and patisserie quality treats at home.