Digihost Announces Update to Private Placement
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digihost Technology Inc. (“Digihost” or the “Company”) (TSXV: DGHI; OTCPK: HSSHF) announces that it has updated the terms of the fully subscribed non-brokered private placement as originally announced on January 5, 2021. The updated private placement of common shares (the “Shares”) will be sold at $0.81 per Share for gross proceeds of $283,400 (the “Offering”). The Company intends to close the Offering as soon as possible, subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.
Proceeds of the Offering will be used for the acquisition of miners and for general working capital purposes. The Shares issued pursuant to the Offering will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable securities laws.
About Digihost Technology Inc.
Digihost Technology Inc. is a growth-oriented blockchain company primarily focused on Bitcoin mining. The Company's mining facility is located in Buffalo, N.Y., and is equipped with an 18.7MVA 115,000-kilovolt-ampere outdoor substation with an option to increase the power output to 42MVA.
